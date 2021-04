Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 13:54 Hits: 1

When trees die during a period of drought, they die of thirst. Researchers have demonstrated in a field study that a rapid collapse in the hydraulic system is responsible for tree death. And they found out that the trees possibly die more rapidly than previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210413095455.htm