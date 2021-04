Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 16:12 Hits: 1

In the earliest stage of life, animals undergo some of their most spectacular physical transformations. Once merely blobs of dividing cells, they begin to rearrange themselves into their more characteristic forms, be they fish, birds or humans. Understanding how cells act together to build tissues has been a fundamental problem in physics and biology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210412121214.htm