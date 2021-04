Articles

Category: Climate Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 17:50 Hits: 1

Bees are thriving in New York hives. The city offers them a welcome variety of flowers and fewer pesticides than on rural farms.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0410/Beehive-deliveries-keep-New-Yorkers-buzzing-on-rooftops-backyards?icid=rss