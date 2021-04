Articles

In Siberia, near Novosibirsk, scientists discovered a unique orchid hotspot, where they found 14 species, some of which had never been registered before in this territory. There, researchers found one of the largest populations of large-flowered lady's-slipper (Cypripedium macranthos) in Northern Eurasia, with up to 5,000 individual plants.

