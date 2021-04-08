The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gorillas do not bluff when they chest beat: Honest signalling indicates body size

Category: Climate Hits: 0

The gorilla chest beat is one of the most emblematic sounds in the animal kingdom. However, until recently it was unclear what information gorillas were conveying when they gave these impressive displays. A team of international researchers show that chest beats reliably indicate the body size of the chest beater. Body size indicates competitive ability in gorillas. Therefore this information is likely to be crucial for rival males as well as females in influencing mate choice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408112358.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version