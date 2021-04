Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:42 Hits: 2

Researchers analyzed the genome of an almost complete skull first discovered in Czechia in the early 1950s and now stored in the National Museum in Prague. The segments of Neanderthal DNA in its genome were longer than those of the Ust'-Ishim individual from Siberia, the previous oldest modern human sequenced, suggesting modern humans lived in the heart of Europe more than 45,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210407114205.htm