The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mapping North Carolina's ghost forests from 430 miles up

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Throughout the U.S. East Coast, trees are dying off as rising seas and higher storm surges push saltwater farther inland. While these 'ghost forests' are becoming more common in North Carolina's coastal plain, scientists had only a rough idea of their extent. A new study mining 35 years of satellite images of a 245,000-acre area in the state's Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula shows that, between 1985 and 2019, 11% of the area's tree cover succumbed to saltwater.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210406120653.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version