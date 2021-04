Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 16:07 Hits: 1

A study identified how microcephaly (abnormally small heads) and blindness may develop in Zika-infected fetuses, as well as a new way to potentially prevent these neurodevelopmental defects.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210406120709.htm