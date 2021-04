Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 17:19 Hits: 1

Extreme storm flooding in Houston washed human waste onto coral reefs more than 100 miles offshore. Marine biologists found fecal bacteria on sponges in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary following 2016's Tax Day flood and 2017's Hurricane Harvey.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210406131953.htm