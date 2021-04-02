How pathogenic bacteria weather the slings and arrows of infection

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 15:41 Hits: 0

Infectious diseases are a leading cause of global mortality. During an infection, bacteria experience many different stresses. In this arms race to outwit their competition, bacteria have evolved mechanisms to stay alive in the face of adversities. One such mechanism is the stringent response pathway. Understanding how the activation of the stringent response pathway is controlled can provide clues to treat infection.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210402114100.htm