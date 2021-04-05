The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Making cleaner, greener plastics from waste fish parts

Polyurethanes are nearly everywhere, but these highly versatile materials can have a major downside. Derived from crude oil, toxic to synthesize, and slow to break down, conventional polyurethanes are not environmentally friendly. Now, researchers discuss devising what they say should be a safer, biodegradable alternative derived from fish waste -- heads, bones, skin and guts -- that would otherwise likely be discarded.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210405075901.htm

