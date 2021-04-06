The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Indigenous Youth Rally Calls on Biden to Cancel Line 3 and Dakota Access Pipelines

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Indigenous Youth Rally Calls on Biden to Cancel Line 3 and Dakota Access Pipelines
Read time: 11 mins

On March 31, President Joe Biden unveiled the blueprint for a $2.25 trillion infrastructure package, which would include enormous investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and public transit, along with roads, bridges, and water infrastructure. The White House is billing it as a “generational investment” that will lead to “transformational progress in our ability to tackle climate change.”

But a day later, Indigenous youth and organizers opposing the Line 3 and Dakota Access pipelines rallied in front of the White House against the two fossil fuel pipelines. They also delivered a petition with 400,000 signatures to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, calling for the cancelation of both projects, and for the Biden administration to “Build Back Fossil Free” while fulfilling promises on climate action, Indigenous rights, and environmental justice.

Tags: 
Enbridge Line 3 pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline
Indigenous Environmental Network
Biden administration

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/04/05/indigenous-rally-biden-infrastructure-line-3-dakota-access-pipelines

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version