The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Insight into the evolution of bones

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Palaeontologists have now analyzed the bone structures of 400 million-year-old fossils of marine life at unprecedentedly high resolution and in 3D. To be able to view these structures, tomography experts examined the samples under the focused ion beam of a scanning electron microscope to calculate 3D images from the data, achieving resolutions in the nanometer range using technology that was initially developed to study battery corrosion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331143031.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version