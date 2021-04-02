The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Father of Teen Killed in Oil Tank Explosion Pushing for New Louisiana Safety Measures

Maxwell Smith filled with grief over his daughter's death
Maxwell Smith is on a mission to make sure no one loses a child the way he lost his 14-year-old daughter, Zalee Gail Day-Smith. Zalee, a vivacious high school freshman who loved singing, died on February 28when oil tanks exploded near her home in Beauregard, Louisiana. “Her body was thrown 200 feet in the air,” Smith told me when I went to visit the family a month after the accident. Zalee's body was found across the street from the site of the blast in the Bear Field oil field, just north of Lake Charles. It was located alongside one of the oiltanks that had been blown off its foundation. Smith says that his daughter’s body was mutilated to such a degree that the family was never allowed to see it. 

Louisiana Department of Natural Resources
oil and gas industry

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/04/02/zalee-day-smith-teen-killed-oil-tank-explosion-louisiana-safety

