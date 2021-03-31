The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Estimating lifetime microplastic exposure

Every day, people are exposed to microplastics from food, water, beverages and air. But it's unclear just how many of these particles accumulate in the human body, and whether they pose health risks. Now, researchers have developed a lifetime microplastic exposure model that accounts for variable levels from different sources and in different populations. The new model indicates a lower average mass of microplastic accumulation than previous estimates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331130916.htm

