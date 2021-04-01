global assessment of cumulative human impacts to at-risk marine species over time

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 19:12 Hits: 2

Despite the fact that our planet is mostly ocean and human maritime activity is more intense than it has ever been, we know remarkably little about the state of the ocean's biodiversity -- the variety and balance of species that support healthy and productive ecosystems. And it's no surprise -- marine biodiversity is complex, human impacts are uneven, and species respond differently to different stressors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210401151250.htm