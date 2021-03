Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 18:30 Hits: 9

Research finds that a specific strain of herpesvirus triggers cervical cancer affecting nearly 1 in 4 necropsied California sea lions. The findings show that sea lions are a critical model for understanding how cancer develops with important parallels to human cancer research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210330143057.htm