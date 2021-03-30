The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Feds Move Forward with New Mexico Drilling Plan Despite Community Outcry

Ensign drilling rig in Eddy County, New Mexico
By Jerry Redfern, Capital and Main.This story originally appeared in Capital and Main and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.

For nine years, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has wrangled through an update to oil and gas permitting procedures for the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The update was sparked by decades old changes in drilling technology already used in an area that gained notoriety for having one of the largest methane hot spots on the planet — because of leaking oil and gas wells.

In February 2020, BLM and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs together released a set of four update possibilities. All four have been roundly panned by government agencies, environmental groups, tribal governments, Native American organizations and the public at large. Even so, the two agencies will announce which option they’ve chosen as their final plan next month.

