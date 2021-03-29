The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genomic secrets of organisms that thrive in extreme deep-sea

Scientists have decoded the genomes of the deep-sea clam (Archivesica marissinica) and the chemoautotrophic bacteria (Candidatus Vesicomyosocius marissinica) that live in its gill epithelium cells. Through analysis of their genomic structures and profiling of their gene expression patterns, the research team revealed that symbiosis between the two partners enables the clams to thrive in extreme deep-sea environments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210329094839.htm

