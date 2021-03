Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 13:48 Hits: 3

EU imports of products including palm oil, soybeans, and beef contribute significantly to deforestation in other parts of the world. In a new study, researchers evaluated over a thousand policy proposals for how the EU could reduce this impact, to assess which would have the largest potential to reduce deforestation - while also being politically feasible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210329094852.htm