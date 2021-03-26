The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DNA: Metal double helix

Nanowires are vital components for future nanoelectronics, sensors, and nanomedicine. To achieve the required complexity, it is necessary to control the position and growth of the metal chains on an atomic level. A research team has introduced a novel approach that generates precisely controlled, helical, palladium-DNA systems that mimic the organization of natural base pairs in a double-stranded DNA molecule.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210326104654.htm

