Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 14:47 Hits: 1

A new dingo study collates the results from over 5000 DNA samples of wild canines across Australia. It found that 99 per cent of animals tested were pure dingoes or dingo-dominant hybrids - and that there were almost no feral dogs in the country.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210326104708.htm