These baby great white sharks love to hang out near New York

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

A study offers the first fine-scale analysis of vertical movement of baby white sharks in the New York Bight. Their 3D movements along with oceanographic features like sea surface temperature show they traverse variable oceanographic features across the continental shelf in the New York Bight, but certainly have their habitat preferences. More than 90 percent were positioned within 20 kilometers of Long Island's southern shoreline, which further confirms the importance of this region to baby white sharks.

