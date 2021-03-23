How human cells coordinate the start of DNA replication

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

The first step in DNA replication requires the assembly of a group of proteins called the Origin Recognition Complex (ORC). Researchers have determined how the ORC assembles during the cell division cycle. One part of the complex is sequestered into small bubbles when the cell commits to duplicating its genome. The ORC complex binds to DNA sites throughout the genome and recruits proteins to start replication.

