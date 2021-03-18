The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Combination therapy may provide significant protection against lethal influenza

A significant proportion of hospitalized patients with influenza develop complications of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Investigators have found that treatment with an immune receptor blocker in combination with an antiviral agent markedly improves survival of mice infected with lethal influenza and reduces lung pathology in swine-influenza-infected piglets. Their research also provides insights into the optimal timing of treatment to prevent acute lung injury.

