Bacteria may aid anti-cancer immune response

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 12:55 Hits: 7

Cancer immunotherapy may get a boost from an unexpected direction: bacteria residing within tumor cells. Researchers have discovered that the immune system "sees" these bacteria and shown they can be harnessed to provoke an immune reaction against the tumor. The study may also help clarify the connection between immunotherapy and the gut microbiome, explaining the findings of previous research that the microbiome affects the success of immunotherapy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210322085517.htm