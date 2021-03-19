Whistleblower Claims Dangerous Defects in Pipeline for Shell’s Pennsylvania Plastics Plant

Category: Climate Hits: 4
A whistleblower has alleged that the Falcon pipeline — a 98-mile-long fossil fuel pipeline that will soon feed Shell’s massive plastics manufacturing site under construction in western Pennsylvania — was built with defective protection against corrosion. That's according to public records obtained by the nonprofitFracTracker Alliance and which reveal that state regulators complainedlast year thatfederal authorities had failed to adequately investigate the reports of defects.
