Thursday, 11 March 2021

Using the same principles that make polarized sunglasses possible, a team of researchers at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico have developed a technique that will help better defend against asteroids on a collision course with Earth. A new study in The Planetary Science Journal found a better way to interpret radar signals bounced off asteroids' surfaces.

