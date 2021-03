Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 14:57 Hits: 1

A new study has provided direct evidence that tidally-driven groundwater inundation of wastewater infrastructure is occurring today in urban Honolulu, Hawai'i. The study shows that higher ocean water levels are leading to wastewater entering storm drains and the coastal ocean -- creating negative impacts to coastal water quality and ecological health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210312095759.htm