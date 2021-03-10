Air pollutant reductions could enhance global warming without greenhouse gas cuts

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

New modeling experiment of the long-term effects of reductions in air pollutants known as sulfate aerosols predicts further increases in surface air temperature at current and increased carbon dioxide levels because of loss of an overall cooling effect caused by the light-scattering particles. Such modeling accounting for slow climate responses to changes in the atmosphere indicates the need to reduce air pollution and carbon dioxide simultaneously.

