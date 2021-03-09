Two species and a single name: 'Double identity' revealed in a venomous banana spider

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:43 Hits: 2

Banana spiders (genus Phoneutria) are considered aggressive and amongst the most venomous spiders to humans in the world. Even though previous research has already paid considerable attention to the species Phoneutria boliviensis with a focus on its behaviour, habitat, venom composition, toxicity and bites on humans, a new study found out that there were in fact two separate species of venomous spiders going by the same scientific name.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210309114323.htm