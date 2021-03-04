The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Less inflammation with a traditional Tanzanian diet than with a Western diet

Urban Tanzanians have a more activated immune system compared to their rural counterparts. The difference in diet appears to explain this difference: in the cities, people eat a more western style diet, while in rural areas a traditional diet is more common. A team of researchers believe that this increased activity of the immune system contributes to the rapid increase in non-communicable diseases in urban areas in Africa.

