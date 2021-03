Articles

Researchers have developed a new method for detecting small earthquake tremors and successfully applied it to the Nankai Trough, Japan. The technique allowed the accurate estimation of tremor location and propagation speed, leading to the first estimates of this fault's permeability -- crucial information in evaluation of earthquake rupture processes.

