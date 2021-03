Articles

Hydrogen is a clean source of fuel, but its purification has been challenging until now. Now, a group of scientists has found a solution -- by characterizing a hybrid separation membrane for purifying hydrogen from other gases. In light of the current global warming crisis, the scientists are optimistic that their novel membrane will make the use of hydrogen fuel efficient and cost-effective.

