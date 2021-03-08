The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sea level rise up to four times global average for coastal communities

New research shows that coastal populations are experiencing relative sea-level rise up to four times faster than the global average. The study is the first to analyze global sea-level rise combined with measurements of sinking land. The impacts are far larger than the global numbers reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The high rates of relative sea-level rise are most urgent in South, South East and East Asia.

