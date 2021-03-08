The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

These sea slugs sever their own heads and regenerate brand-new bodies

You've heard of animals that can lose and then regenerate a tail or limb. Scientists have discovered two species of sacoglossan sea slug that can do even better, shedding and then regenerating a whole new body complete with the heart and other internal organs. The researchers also suggest that the slugs may use the photosynthetic ability of chloroplasts they incorporate from the algae in their diet to survive long enough for regeneration.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308111922.htm

