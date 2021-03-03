High end of climate sensitivity in new climate models seen as less plausible

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:16 Hits: 1

Researchers found that the latest generation of high-sensitivity climate models do not provide a plausible scenario of Earth's future climate. These models project that clouds moderate greenhouse gas-induced warming -- particularly in the northern hemisphere -- much more than climate records show actually happens. The results provide a cautionary tale on interpreting climate simulations, which can determine the aggressiveness of carbon-mitigation policies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210303161643.htm