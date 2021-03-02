The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meeting the meat needs of the future

Researchers have succeeded in culturing meat in the laboratory in the form of millimeter-scale slabs of contractile bovine muscle. This innovative tissue culture process, arrayed in stackable hydrogel modules, uses electrical pulses to align myotubules thus mimicking the texture, grain and bulk of real steak meat. Further advances may help meet the increasing worldwide demand for dietary meat while addressing economic, environmental and ethical concerns that beset animal slaughter today.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302075407.htm

