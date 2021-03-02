New IEA Data Shows World on Path to Resume 'Carbon-Intensive Business-as-Usual'

Category: Climate Hits: 2
By Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams
Following warnings that the coronavirus-triggered drop in planet-warming emissions would be short-lived without structural changes, the International Energy Agency released data Tuesday showing that global CO2 emissions from the energy sector were 2 percent higher in December 2020 compared to the same month the previous year.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/03/02/new-iea-data-shows-world-path-resume-carbon-intensive-business-usual