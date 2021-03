Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:53 Hits: 3

Hours before the 2018 eruption of Sierra Negra, the Galápagos Islands' largest volcano, an earthquake rumbled and raised the ground more than 6 feet in an instant. The event, which triggered the eruption, was captured in rare detail by an international team of scientists, who said it offers new insights into one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302075346.htm