Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:37 Hits: 0

Researchers have produced cellulose nanofiber (CNF) synthesized silk naturally through a simple tweak to silkworms' diet. Mixing CNF with commercially available food and feeding the silkworms resulted in a stronger and more tensile silk.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226103751.htm