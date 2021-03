Articles

A new study indicates that protein kinases, which initiate the process that erodes the body's immunity, significantly contribute to the immunodeficiency in HIV patients. Drugs that block these protein kinases may offer a solution to treating HIV patients whose immunity is not restored by antiretroviral therapy.

