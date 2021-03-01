The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Searching for novel targets for new antibiotics

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Ribosome formation is viewed as a promising potential target for new antibacterial agents. Researchers have gained new insights into this multifaceted process. The formation of ribosomal components involves multiple helper proteins which, much like instruments in an orchestra, interact in a coordinated way. One of these helper proteins - protein ObgE - acts as the conductor, guiding the entire process.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301112313.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version