Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:32 Hits: 4

Insurance policy premiums from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) allow policyholders to maintain a lower, grandfathered rate even when the risk escalates. But as coastal flooding increases due to rising sea level and more intense storms, new research suggests this grandfathered policy could lead to big losses for the NFIP.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225113237.htm