Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021

A research team has solved a 150-year-old-mystery after uncovering how fossil dragonfly relatives have been misclassified due to their striking similarity. The researchers have named a new suborder and 16 new species related to damselflies and dragonflies.

