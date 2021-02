Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

Desert bighorn sheep in the Mojave National Preserve in California and surrounding areas appear to be more resilient than previously thought to a respiratory disease that killed dozens of them and sickened many more in 2013, a new study has found.

