Traditional hydrologic models may misidentify snow as rain, new citizen science data shows

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Normally, we think of the freezing point of water as 32°F - but in the world of weather forecasting and hydrologic prediction, that isn't always the case. In the Lake Tahoe region of the Sierra Nevada, the shift from snow to rain during winter storms may actually occur at temperatures closer to 39.5°F, according to new research from the Desert Research Institute (DRI), Lynker Technologies, and citizen scientists from the Tahoe Rain or Snow project.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210222141452.htm

