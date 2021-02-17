Climate change and suppression tactics are critical factors increasing fires

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Both climate change and forest management have been blamed for wildfire hazards increasing across western North America, but the relative influence of these drivers is still heavily debated. The results of a recent study show that in some ecosystems, human-caused climate change is the predominant factor; in other places, the trend can also be attributed to a century of fire suppression that has produced dense, unhealthy forests.

