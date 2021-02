Articles

When there is a choice, wolves in Mongolia prefer to feed on wild animals rather than grazing livestock. Previous studies had shown that the diet of wolves in inland Central Asia consists mainly of grazing livestock, which could lead to increasing conflict between nomadic livestock herders and wild predatory animals like wolves.

