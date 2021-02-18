New Data sheds light on genesis of our body's powerhouses

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 19:28 Hits: 2

Scientists uncover for the first time how the body's energy makers are made. An international team of researchers report an insight into the molecular mechanism of membrane-tethered protein synthesis in mitochondria. This is a fundamental new understanding of how the human mitoribosome functions and could explain how it is affected by mutations and deregulation leading to disorders like deafness and diseases including cancer development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210218142803.htm